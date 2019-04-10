Malema appeals for votes to avoid coalitions

EFF leader Julius Malema says the red berets don’t want to be involved in what he calls the ANC’s 'confusion.'

JOHANNESBURG - As the final leg of the countdown towards the national and provincial elections gets underway, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has implied it could be forced to enter into a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) should it not win elections decisively.

This possibility would not be ideal though, with the party’s leader Julius Malema saying the red berets don’t want to be involved in what he calls the ANC’s “confusion.”

On Wednesday Malema gave an update on the EFF’s campaign, saying he’s happy with the support shown by South Africans as he crisscrossed the country.

South Africans have had a taste of the challenges that come with coalition governments, with disputes in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and in Tshwane over the past years demonstrating just how tricky differing parties have to work to pass budgets, among other decisions.

Malema said they have no desire to find themselves in a coalition with the ANC, but should voters not choose the party at the polls, they could be left with no choice.

Malema’s party entered into working partnerships with the ANC and the United Democratic Movement in Nelson Mandela Bay and with the Democratic Alliance in Tshwane and Johannesburg after the 2016 local government elections, refusing to formalise the relationships as official coalitions.

Malema called on EFF supporters to vote for the party if they want to avoid forcing it to “partner up” with the ANC.

The EFF said its priority commitments to voters included jobs, access to land and quality public service health care.