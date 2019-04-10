Malema apologises to Karima Brown for putting her contact number on Twitter

The EFF leader has apologised while the party and Karima Brown await the determination of the IEC on a complaint filed by the journalist.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Wednesday apologised to veteran journalist Karima Brown for publicising her contact number on his Twitter account.

“If Karima had said to me you can’t put my number on Twitter and apologise, I would have apologised,” Malema said.

He added: “If I offended Karima in any way I want to apologise today. If she is offended by what I did, my intention was not to insult her. I wanted to show that Karima has got some ulterior motives.”



The EFF leader has apologised while the party and Brown await the determination of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on a complaint filed by the journalist following the post in which Malema described her as an “ANC operative”.

Malema said while he did not retract the statements that accompanied the post, he had realised it was wrong to post her cellphone number.

Brown has faced incessant threats, including some of rape, after Malema published the details. She reported the EFF to the IEC for intimidation, violence and enabling abuse.

Malema has since removed the post after Twitter threatened to delete his account.