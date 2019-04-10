Makhura: Concerns raised by Alexandra residents are historical issues
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the concerns of the Alexandra shutdown committee when he visits the area on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura received the group's memorandum of demands after they suspended services in the township for a day last week.
Residents have been protesting over housing, crime and substance abuse.
Makhura said that most of the concerns raised by the committee are historical issues.
"Every piece of land is being illegally invaded and structures are being set up and it has now gone to even schools.”
He said that clarity is needed on the Alexandra Renewal Project.
The premier also said that even though Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has ignored Alexandra residents, he is willing to work with him in bettering the township.
