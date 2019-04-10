View all in Latest
Maimane: Securing SA's borders doesn't mean anyone should be kicked out

The DA leader on Wednesday was on a walkabout at the Princess Clinic in Roodepoort where an average 20% of patients are undocumented, and many of them migrants.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on 10 April 2019 went on a walkabout at the Princess Clinic in Roodepoort where an average 20% of patients are undocumented, and many of them migrants. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has softened his stance on migrants.

Maimane on Wednesday was on a walkabout at the Princess Clinic in Roodepoort where an average 20% of patients are undocumented, many of them migrants.

He said that securing borders doesn't mean anyone should be kicked out, but all migrants should be documented

Maimane's stance differs from Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba who has blamed migrants for the poor state of the city.

“Wherever we go when we talk about border management, no one is saying that anyone should be kicked out. What we are simply saying is that let’s make sure everyone is properly registered so that citizens get access to the right healthcare with the right biometrics and the right system,” Maimane said.

