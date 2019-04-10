Lions' De Bruin hoping for growth on Australasia tour
JOHANNESBURG - Lions coach Swys de Bruin says he hopes that his young side grows on their tough three-week long tour of Australia and New Zealand.
The Lions jetted off to the Australian capital of Canberra on Tuesday afternoon where they will prepare to face the Brumbies in round nine of Super Rugby action. De Bruin’s side come off a humbling 42-5 loss to a rampant Sharks side at Ellis Park last Friday, a match that De Bruin says is water under the bridge now.
“We always knew how tough the match against the Sharks was going to be and we were thoroughly outplayed. That is water under the bridge now and what we are focusing on is the match against a very good Brumbies side.”
The Lions will also face a resurgent Chiefs side the following week in Hamilton before a repeat of last year’s final against a tough Crusaders side who have only lost once this season so far.
De Bruin said that he wants to see growth in his young side on the tour.
“We have a very young pack... Ethan Macbeth in the front row, Hacjivah Dayimani in the loose forwards are all still young and all I want to see from them is growth and [there's] no better way to test that on a tough tour against quality opposition.”
The Brumbies will also be looking to return to winning ways when they return home to AAMI Park after a loss to the Crusaders on the road last weekend.
