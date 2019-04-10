Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commuters
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at an event to unveil one of two new trains deployed as part of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s modernisation programme.
CAPE TOWN - With less than a month to go until the elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa is rolling out some big promises.
He’s told beleaguered Cape Town rail commuters that his government is improving rail transportation by making it safer and more efficient.
The president was speaking at an event to unveil one of two new trains deployed as part of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s modernisation programme.
GALLERY: A look inside Prasa's new train sets
The last time the president boarded a train on his election campaign things didn’t go smoothly, and he wound up stuck on the tracks for three hours.
This time the train was on time, and President Ramaphosa took a short trip from Cape Town to Mowbray and back.
The president was escorted to the front carriage as commuters waved at him from various platforms.
It will be a while before Cape Town commuters get the presidential treatment, as the trains are still in the testing phase.
But Ramaphosa has promised that late and unsafe trains will soon be a thing of the past.
“We’re going to make sure that our trains arrive on time, not crowded and more importantly that they are safe.”
WATCH: Protesters stop Ramaphosa from leaving after unveiling new trains
At the same time, protesters blocked the president’s convoy demanding to speak to Ramaphosa about the dire state of trains.
Cape Town activist group United Behind demonstrators stood in front of the vehicles chanting “fix our trains” before police forced them to make way for the president’s cars.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
Samwu admits it is insolvent as it battles to pay salaries
-
Uber plans to sell around $10 billion worth of stock in IPO - sources
-
Rand hits near 6-week best as dollar falls, stocks down
-
SAHRC to visit Sibanye’s Driefontein division after 9 killed in strike
-
R9.3bn loan to Lancaster 101 for Steinhoff shares above board - PIC official
-
GALLERY: A look inside Prasa's new train sets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.