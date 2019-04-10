Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at an event to unveil one of two new trains deployed as part of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s modernisation programme.

CAPE TOWN - With less than a month to go until the elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa is rolling out some big promises.

He’s told beleaguered Cape Town rail commuters that his government is improving rail transportation by making it safer and more efficient.

The president was speaking at an event to unveil one of two new trains deployed as part of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s modernisation programme.

The last time the president boarded a train on his election campaign things didn’t go smoothly, and he wound up stuck on the tracks for three hours.

This time the train was on time, and President Ramaphosa took a short trip from Cape Town to Mowbray and back.

The president was escorted to the front carriage as commuters waved at him from various platforms.

It will be a while before Cape Town commuters get the presidential treatment, as the trains are still in the testing phase.

But Ramaphosa has promised that late and unsafe trains will soon be a thing of the past.

“We’re going to make sure that our trains arrive on time, not crowded and more importantly that they are safe.”

At the same time, protesters blocked the president’s convoy demanding to speak to Ramaphosa about the dire state of trains.

Cape Town activist group United Behind demonstrators stood in front of the vehicles chanting “fix our trains” before police forced them to make way for the president’s cars.

