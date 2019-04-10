View all in Latest
Land invasion leads to closure of N2 in Somerset West

Police are on the scene of the land invasion attempt, said City of Cape Town traffic service.

Police on the scene of a land invasion in Somerset West. Picture: @senkamin/Twitter
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The N2 highway in Somerset West has been closed in both directions as a result of a land invasion.

City of Cape Town traffic service's Richard Coleman said law enforcement authorities were on the scene.

"Due to the land invasion operation in Somerset West the N2 is closed in both directions between Somerset Main road and Broadlands Road," he said.

Last year saw a spike in the number of recorded land invasions in the Western Cape.

Over the past few months, protesters have been erecting illegal structures across Cape Town and the Western Cape as they demand land and housing. Picture: EWN

Meanwhile, all roads have been reopened in Blackheath and Parow following protests.

Protest erupted in Blackheath on Monday, causing major disruptions to schools, businesses and public transport.

It is believed the Blackheath protest was about housing.

Coleman said the cause of a protest in Parow Industria was unclear.

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA