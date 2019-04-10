Land invasion leads to closure of N2 in Somerset West

-
Land invasion leads to closure of N2 in Somerset WestLocal
-
Holomisa wants PIC inquiry to probe Lebashe, Harith proximity to MatjilaBusiness
-
Celestial being: Inside a black holeWorld
-
Police say video capturing Bryanston hit may hurt investigationLocal
-
Malema again denies receiving money from VBS bankPolitics
-
Cwele: More staff, longer operating hours at SA ports of entry for EasterLocal
-
Holomisa wants PIC inquiry to probe Lebashe, Harith proximity to MatjilaBusiness
-
Police say video capturing Bryanston hit may hurt investigationLocal
-
Malema again denies receiving money from VBS bankPolitics
-
Cwele: More staff, longer operating hours at SA ports of entry for EasterLocal
-
Andile Lungisa’s lawyers file petition at SCA to overturn conviction, sentenceLocal
-
2 vehicles torched in Port Elizabeth service delivery protestLocal
-
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmersPolitics
-
FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisisPolitics
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave countryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positivelyPolitics
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Mashaba: ANC using law enforcement agencies to wage war on CoJPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says MbalulaPolitics
-
Malema again denies receiving money from VBS bankPolitics
-
Maimane: Securing SA's borders doesn't mean anyone should be kicked outPolitics
-
Not in my name, says Magashule over 'Gangster State' disruptionPolitics
-
Chris Hani would be disappointed in looting by leaders, says familyPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: EFF launches election TV adPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: If you have done anything wrong, go where you belong - jailPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Nissan South Africa to invest R3bn to build new Navara modelBusiness
-
Ramotlou: Samwu members unaware of loan from VBSBusiness
-
SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater minesBusiness
-
Gill Marcus concerned about extent of PIC damage caused by Steinhoff collapseBusiness
-
Rand retreats slightly from near six-week bestBusiness
-
Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commutersBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Have another cup: Caffeine could boost exercise performanceLifestyle
-
Light pollution: the dark side of keeping the lights onWorld
-
City of Joburg joins Walk the Talk to showcase services, foster social cohesionLocal
-
Scientists set to reveal first true image of black holeLifestyle
-
'We want people to love it' - 'Game of Thrones' creators on finaleLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Tuesday, 9 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Camila Cabello to star in remake of ‘Cinderella’Lifestyle
-
Newest royal expected to join long tradition of social causesLifestyle
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Australia's Folau says 'hell awaits' homosexualsSport
-
Wallabies legend Gregan tips Eddie's England to lift World CupSport
-
Virat Kohli named Wisden’s ‘Leading Cricketer’ for third straight yearSport
-
Young star Charles Leclerc eyes victory in F1’s 1,000th raceSport
-
Kitshoff to lead young Stormers packSport
-
Lions' De Bruin hoping for growth on Australasia tourSport
Popular Topics
-
Samwu confirms getting loan from VBS BankLocal
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Fancy getting your takeaways delivered by drone? Here’s how it could happenLifestyle
-
My skin colour is my only offence, says Michael Sun after Alex visitLocal
-
Protesters stop Ramaphosa from leaving after unveiling new trainsLocal
-
Mashaba: We care about the people of AlexLocal
-
SA team to travel to the US to argue for Aids fundingLocal
-
Dying for water: Mothutlung water crisis far from overLocal
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
Land invasion leads to closure of N2 in Somerset West
Police are on the scene of the land invasion attempt, said City of Cape Town traffic service.
CAPE TOWN - The N2 highway in Somerset West has been closed in both directions as a result of a land invasion.
City of Cape Town traffic service's Richard Coleman said law enforcement authorities were on the scene.
"Due to the land invasion operation in Somerset West the N2 is closed in both directions between Somerset Main road and Broadlands Road," he said.
Last year saw a spike in the number of recorded land invasions in the Western Cape.
Meanwhile, all roads have been reopened in Blackheath and Parow following protests.
Protest erupted in Blackheath on Monday, causing major disruptions to schools, businesses and public transport.
It is believed the Blackheath protest was about housing.
Coleman said the cause of a protest in Parow Industria was unclear.
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: EFF launches election TV ad2 hours ago
-
Chris Hani would be disappointed in looting by leaders, says family2 hours ago
-
Not in my name, says Magashule over 'Gangster State' disruption2 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: If you have done anything wrong, go where you belong - jail3 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country8 hours ago
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him18 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.