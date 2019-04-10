Kitshoff to lead young Stormers pack
CAPE TOWN - Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff will captain the Stormers against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday. Kitshoff takes over the captaincy from Siya Kolisi, who is being rested for the final match of the Australasian tour.
The experienced Kitshoff will line up alongside hooker Bongi Mbonambi and tighthead prop Wilco Louw in the front row, with youngster Salmaan Moerat and Cobus Wiese forming a new lock partnership and Johan du Toit on the replacements bench.
Ernst van Rhyn will make his Stormers debut at openside flank in place of Kolisi, with Kobus van Dyk and Jaco Coetzee retaining their places in the loose trio.
The only change to the backline sees scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies back in the starting line-up, while wing Seabelo Senatla is set to make his first appearance of the season from the replacements bench.
Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Ernst van Rhyn (DHL Stormers debut), 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).
Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Johan du Toit, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Seabelo Senatla.
