Kit Harington: 'Game of Thrones' finale will be sensational

Kit Harington says the final season of 'Game of Thrones' was exhausting to film but he is proud of the final product.

LOS ANGELES - Kit Harington says the final season of Game of Thrones will be sensational, as he says he's proud of the production that's been put together.

The 32-year-old actor stars as Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy drama which will begin airing its eighth and final season in just a few days' time, and he's said he's so proud of the production that's been put together, he believes it will change the way audiences look at TV forever.

Speaking during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, he said: "It was exhausting. It was nine months ... usually we film over six months for 10 episodes, and we filmed over nine months for six episodes. But these six episodes I think are going to change the way you look at TV. They're going to be sensational, they're huge. We did everything ... the one thing I feel right now is that we put everything we could into this. So, we're just proud of it now."

Meanwhile, Harington recently said the ending to the show would divide opinion.

"I think it will be strong. But you don't want to mess it up on the very last outing.

"I haven't watched a single series that has a following like Thrones does where everyone is satisfied with the ending. I don't think that it'll be any different with this. I think it will divide opinion."

And the actor also previously claimed he didn't think anyone would be satisfied when the show comes to an end, because no one wants to see it off air.

"It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that.' But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly the same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it," he said.