Malema again denies receiving money from VBS bank

Former EFF member Thembikosi Rawula has claimed Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu both admitted in a meeting to taking money from the now liquidated bank.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has again denied ever receiving money from VBS Mutual Bank.

This comes off the back of fresh allegations, this time from the party's former member Thembikosi Rawula, who has claimed that Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu both admitted in a meeting to taking money from the now liquidated bank.

VBS was liquidated following an investigation by Advocate Terry Motau in which he detailed how politicians and some prominent business people and individuals benefited from the collapsed institution.

Malema, who was addressing a party briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon, responded to Rawula's claims.

“I’ve never said the things they say I said about VBS. I made a political overview in the EFF meeting and spoke extensively about VBS and its implications. One of the statements I remember vividly saying is that VBS was supposed to be the end of the EFF.”