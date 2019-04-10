Julius Malema confirms EFF MP Thembinkosi Rawula's resignation
EFF leader Julius Malema said member of parliament Thembinkosi Rawula tendered his resignation letter on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) central command team member who accused the party’s leaders of misappropriating the organisation’s funds has resigned from the party.
EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday said Member of Parliament Thembinkosi Rawula tendered his resignation letter on Wednesday.
Malema made the announcement while giving an update on the state of the party ahead of the elections.
Malema said he would pursue a legal case against Rawula, who claimed that he stole funds from the party. He said legal proceedings were under way and demanded Rawula pay R1 million for defaming him.
Rawula issued a statement on Facebook last week accusing Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu of dictatorship. He said they were beyond reproach in the party.
Malema said the accusations were fuelled by allegations that he stole tenders and collapsed governance in Limpopo, when he was ANC Youth League president.
Malema used the briefing to also launch his political party’s TV advert which focused on some of the party’s achievements since gaining 6% of the vote in 2014, including its in-sourcing campaign in different workplaces.
WATCH: EFF election TV ad
[Must Watch] #EFFAdvert for Television and visual social media #OurLandAndJobsNow #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/UUdIOcm45o— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 10, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country
-
Malema apologises to Karima Brown for putting her contact number on Twitter
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him
-
Threats to burn Myburgh book a 'flagrant attack' on democracy - Parliament
-
ANC: We're not abandoning request to cross-examine Angelo Agrizzi
-
Nzimande slams group that disrupted ‘Gangster State’ book launch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.