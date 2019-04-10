View all in Latest
Julius Malema confirms EFF MP Thembinkosi Rawula's resignation

EFF leader Julius Malema said member of parliament Thembinkosi Rawula tendered his resignation letter on Wednesday.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media in Johannesburg on 10 April 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) central command team member who accused the party’s leaders of misappropriating the organisation’s funds has resigned from the party.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday said Member of Parliament Thembinkosi Rawula tendered his resignation letter on Wednesday.

Malema made the announcement while giving an update on the state of the party ahead of the elections.

Malema said he would pursue a legal case against Rawula, who claimed that he stole funds from the party. He said legal proceedings were under way and demanded Rawula pay R1 million for defaming him.

Rawula issued a statement on Facebook last week accusing Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu of dictatorship. He said they were beyond reproach in the party.

Malema said the accusations were fuelled by allegations that he stole tenders and collapsed governance in Limpopo, when he was ANC Youth League president.

Malema used the briefing to also launch his political party’s TV advert which focused on some of the party’s achievements since gaining 6% of the vote in 2014, including its in-sourcing campaign in different workplaces.

WATCH: EFF election TV ad

Timeline

