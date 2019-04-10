Holomisa wants PIC inquiry to probe Lebashe, Harith proximity to Matjila
The UDM leader was cross-examined at the inquiry on Wednesday following his open letter to the president in which he accused the investment companies of being 'in bed' with the former PIC CEO Dan Matjila.
JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says he is still concerned about the proximity of two investment companies to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and wants the commission of inquiry to investigate.
Holomisa was cross-examined at the inquiry on Wednesday following his open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he accused investment companies, Lebashe Investment Group and Harith General Partners of being “in bed” with the former PIC CEO Dan Matjila to benefit from funding deals.
Danny Berger, who represents the companies, said Holomisa could not defame people in such a way without evidence.
“The proximity of your clients to the PIC is worrisome,” Holomisa said.
Berger responded by asking: “[Do] you describe it as a cartel?”
“Yes I stand by that, that the commission will rule on that,” Holomisa said.
