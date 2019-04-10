Gugu Ncube back in court over Union Buildings protest
Gugu Ncube's legal representative said they were still considering laying a criminal complaint against the officers who arrested her client for using excessive force during the arrest.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman who staged a half-naked protest outside the Union Buildings is expected back in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Gugu Ncube was arrested for public indecency after her demonstration and granted free bail last month.
Ncube said she wanted to highlight the sexual harassment she allegedly suffered at the hands of her boss while working at the University of South Africa's early childhood development centre and which she claims her employer failed to investigate.
Her legal representative, Mpho Nefuri, said they were still considering the option of laying a criminal complaint against the police officers who arrested her for using excessive force during her client's arrest.
Nefuri said police could not justify the use of such force when arresting a woman who was not violent or armed.
WATCH: Gugu Ncube outside the Union Buildings
Popular in Local
-
Mthembu: Thugs involved in 'Gangster State' disruption will face ANC action
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him
-
'Gangster State' author forced to flee book launch, says Exclusive Books CEO
-
ANC condemns, distances itself from 'Gangster State' book launch disruption
-
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.