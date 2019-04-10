Gugu Ncube back in court over Union Buildings protest

Gugu Ncube's legal representative said they were still considering laying a criminal complaint against the officers who arrested her client for using excessive force during the arrest.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who staged a half-naked protest outside the Union Buildings is expected back in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Gugu Ncube was arrested for public indecency after her demonstration and granted free bail last month.

Ncube said she wanted to highlight the sexual harassment she allegedly suffered at the hands of her boss while working at the University of South Africa's early childhood development centre and which she claims her employer failed to investigate.

Her legal representative, Mpho Nefuri, said they were still considering the option of laying a criminal complaint against the police officers who arrested her for using excessive force during her client's arrest.

Nefuri said police could not justify the use of such force when arresting a woman who was not violent or armed.

WATCH: Gugu Ncube outside the Union Buildings