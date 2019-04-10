Govt unveils new R45m high school for EC community

This comes follows a week after the department handed over a R50 million primary school in Bizana.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Education has handed over a new R45 million high school to the Marhubeni community.

This comes follows a week after the department handed over a R50 million primary school in Bizana.

“We are honouring a promise that we made as the department that we will ensure that learners are taught in a conducive environment,” said spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima.