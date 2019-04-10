Govt unveils new R45m high school for EC community
This comes follows a week after the department handed over a R50 million primary school in Bizana.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Education has handed over a new R45 million high school to the Marhubeni community.
“We are honouring a promise that we made as the department that we will ensure that learners are taught in a conducive environment,” said spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima.
Built at a cost of R45m. The school comes fully equipped with a multipurpose center, library, computer lab with internet connection, science lab, 24 toilets and 26 classrooms catering 992 learners #ASIDI @ElijahMhlanga pic.twitter.com/oaFejBWt4n— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) April 10, 2019
