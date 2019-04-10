Golden Arrow rolls out Wi-Fi on buses

So far 200 of its fleet of 1,000 buses have the wireless services available.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow says it’s in the process of rolling-out free Wi-Fi on all its buses.

This has been in the pipeline for the last five years.

The service has been marred by ongoing attacks on its buses, drivers and passengers.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer reiterated that they're in the process of possibly implementing a specialised law enforcement unit to deal with the attacks.

Dyke-Beyer adds that making internet available to passengers on their buses is their way of giving back.

“We are finally at the stage where we are rolling-out. We hope to get feedback from passengers on how it’s working and we’ll be monitoring it very closely.”