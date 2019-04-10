Golden Arrow rolls out Wi-Fi on buses

-
What Malema had to say about VBS, Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' & Emmerson MnangagwaPolitics
FF Plus and ANC trade barbs over District Six redevelopment projectPolitics
What ANC MPs can learn from Chris Hani, according to MagashulePolitics
Golden Arrow rolls out Wi-Fi on busesLocal
Ace Magashule at Chris Hani commemoration: ‘Let us fix the ANC’Politics
Bekkersdal police clash with protesters demanding a better lifeLocal
Malema appeals for votes to avoid coalitionsPolitics
There will be no votes without electricity, warn Bekkersdal residentsLocal
DA pushes ahead with plan for City of Cape Town to manage rail servicePolitics
Ramaphosa: If you have done anything wrong, go where you belong - jailPolitics
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmersPolitics
FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisisPolitics
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave countryPolitics
Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positivelyPolitics
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
Nzimande calls on SA to vote ANC, expresses support for RamaphosaPolitics
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
SAHRC launches preliminary probe into strike at Sibanye-Stillwater minesBusiness
ANC: We're not abandoning request to cross-examine Angelo AgrizziPolitics
Holomisa wants PIC inquiry to probe Lebashe, Harith proximity to MatjilaBusiness
Nissan South Africa to invest R3bn to build new Navara modelBusiness
Ramotlou: Samwu members unaware of loan from VBSBusiness
SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater minesBusiness
R Kelly's ex-landlord seizes royalties
Kit Harington: 'Game of Thrones' finale will be sensationalLifestyle
Benin eyes video gaming in play for jobs and developmentAfrica
Prince Harry, Oprah to make mental health documentariesLifestyle
Have another cup: Caffeine could boost exercise performanceLifestyle
Light pollution: the dark side of keeping the lights onWorld
City of Joburg joins Walk the Talk to showcase services, foster social cohesionLocal
Scientists set to reveal first true image of black holeLifestyle
'We want people to love it' - 'Game of Thrones' creators on finaleLifestyle
Powerball results: Tuesday, 9 April 2019Lifestyle
Buttler calls for clarity after IPL 'Mankad' dismissalSport
Bulls buoyed by return of big dogs for Reds clashSport
Aimee Barrett-Theron to referee FNB Varsity Shield finalSport
Australia's Folau says 'hell awaits' homosexualsSport
Wallabies legend Gregan tips Eddie's England to lift World CupSport
Virat Kohli named Wisden’s ‘Leading Cricketer’ for third straight yearSport
ANC distances itself from disrupted book launchPolitics
Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positivelyPolitics
Samwu confirms getting loan from VBS BankLocal
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
Fancy getting your takeaways delivered by drone? Here’s how it could happenLifestyle
My skin colour is my only offence, says Michael Sun after Alex visitLocal
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
Golden Arrow rolls out Wi-Fi on buses
So far 200 of its fleet of 1,000 buses have the wireless services available.
CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow says it’s in the process of rolling-out free Wi-Fi on all its buses.
So far 200 of its fleet of 1,000 buses have the wireless services available.
This has been in the pipeline for the last five years.
The service has been marred by ongoing attacks on its buses, drivers and passengers.
Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer reiterated that they're in the process of possibly implementing a specialised law enforcement unit to deal with the attacks.
Dyke-Beyer adds that making internet available to passengers on their buses is their way of giving back.
“We are finally at the stage where we are rolling-out. We hope to get feedback from passengers on how it’s working and we’ll be monitoring it very closely.”
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country12 hours ago
Malema apologises to Karima Brown for putting her contact number on Twitterone hour ago
Land invasion leads to closure of N2 in Somerset West4 hours ago
Rubber bullets fired at Bekkersdal protesters3 hours ago
Threats to burn Myburgh book a 'flagrant attack' on democracy - Parliament2 hours ago
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him23 hours ago
