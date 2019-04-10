'Gangster State' author forced to flee book launch, says Exclusive Books CEO

Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s launch of his book was forced to shut down after a group of disgruntled ANCYL supporters stormed the venue ripping apart books and disrupting proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk says they were forced to cancel the launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book at Sandton City on Tuesday fearing for the safety of the author and the public.

Myburgh’s launch of his book Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture was forced to shut down after a group of disgruntled African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) supporters stormed the venue, ripping apart books and disrupting proceedings.

The crowd dispersed after police were called in to return calm at the store.

Kirk said that the journalist and author of the controversial book, Myburgh, was forced to flee the venue in fear of his life.

“A lot of people’s lives felt very threatened, people felt very scared and they were effectively trapped in the store.”

The ANC Youth League’s Thabo Baleni said that they plan to prevent Myburgh from allegedly spreading any more lies about the governing party’s secretary general Ace Magashule.

“The media has a problem in itself because they always want to try and broadcast things against black people. In a way, they always target people who come from the ANC.”

The store was closed, and the event cancelled after police dispersed the crowd.

The group says they are not done and will be burning copies of the book in at Mangaung on Monday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)