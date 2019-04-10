FXI condemns conduct of group who disrupted 'Gangster State' book launch
A group of protesters, some with African national congress T-shirts, entered the Exclusive Books store in Sandton, tearing out pages from Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s publication.
JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom of Expression Institution (FXI) has condemned the conduct of a group of people who stormed Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book launch in Sandton on Tuesday night.
A group of protesters, some with African National Congress (ANC) T-shirts, entered the Exclusive Books store in Sandton, tearing out pages from Myburgh’s publication.
The book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, centres on corruption in the Free State during ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's tenure as premier.
The Freedom of Expression Institute said it was dismayed with the conduct of a group of people who disrupted the book launch.
Freedom of Expression Institute acting executive director Rea Simigiannis says this was anti-freedom of expression.
“There are other ways of expressing concerns or anger at the book; they can raise questions, they can write to newspapers, they go to court. It was completely unnecessary.”
#GangsterState Protesters inside Exclusive Books. SZ pic.twitter.com/WcNafKVpk9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2019
The ANC says it views the action in a very serious light and has expressed its disappointment.
Acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the actions do not represent the society envisaged by the governing party.
At the same time, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has also weighed in on the disruption of the book launch.
Deputy chairperson of Sanef Katy Katopodis says the conduct cannot be accepted.
“Sanef strongly condemn the violence at the book launch on Tuesday. We don’t believe that this is the appropriate way of expressing aggrievance. At the end of the day, if somebody doesn’t angry with the content of the book, there are ways and means of dealing with that.”
Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League in the Free State says it will burn copies of the book in Mangaung on Monday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Mthembu: Thugs involved in 'Gangster State' disruption will face ANC action
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him
-
'Gangster State' author forced to flee book launch, says Exclusive Books CEO
-
ANC condemns, distances itself from 'Gangster State' book launch disruption
-
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.