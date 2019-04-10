FXI condemns conduct of group who disrupted 'Gangster State' book launch

A group of protesters, some with African national congress T-shirts, entered the Exclusive Books store in Sandton, tearing out pages from Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s publication.

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom of Expression Institution (FXI) has condemned the conduct of a group of people who stormed Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book launch in Sandton on Tuesday night.

A group of protesters, some with African National Congress (ANC) T-shirts, entered the Exclusive Books store in Sandton, tearing out pages from Myburgh’s publication.

The book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, centres on corruption in the Free State during ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's tenure as premier.

The Freedom of Expression Institute said it was dismayed with the conduct of a group of people who disrupted the book launch.

Freedom of Expression Institute acting executive director Rea Simigiannis says this was anti-freedom of expression.

“There are other ways of expressing concerns or anger at the book; they can raise questions, they can write to newspapers, they go to court. It was completely unnecessary.”

The ANC says it views the action in a very serious light and has expressed its disappointment.

Acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the actions do not represent the society envisaged by the governing party.

At the same time, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has also weighed in on the disruption of the book launch.

Deputy chairperson of Sanef Katy Katopodis says the conduct cannot be accepted.

“Sanef strongly condemn the violence at the book launch on Tuesday. We don’t believe that this is the appropriate way of expressing aggrievance. At the end of the day, if somebody doesn’t angry with the content of the book, there are ways and means of dealing with that.”

Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League in the Free State says it will burn copies of the book in Mangaung on Monday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)