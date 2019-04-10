FS ANCYL plans to burn copies of book implicating Magashule in corruption

On Tuesday, the launch of the book was disrupted by people in ANC branded t-shirts in Sandton.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Free State has announced plans to burn copies of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book that has made damning allegations of corruption against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The book Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture claims to expose corruption in the Free State under Ace Magashule's time as premier.

On Tuesday, the launch of the book was disrupted by people, some in ANC branded t-shirts, in Sandton, saying that the book was riddled with lies.

The Free State ANCYL secretary-general Reagan Booysen said the party cannot say much on Tuesday’s disruption because they cannot verify if those responsible for it were ANC members or supporters.

“We do not support it and we condemn it. We wanted to listen to Pieter when he was about to present his book because we were very much interested in asking him questions about his book because in some of his allegations, there are people who are not named but are just named as sources. So, we wanted to know who these sources are.”

While these disruptors claim to be supporters of Magashule, Booysen said that will be different from their announced plan of burning copies of Myburgh’s book.

“It’s totally different because we are calling on society, we as the ANC Youth League in the Free State have come out early and we have issued a statement, so ours is a planned event and not a coincidence.”

Booysen claims that the book is filled with nothing but factual inaccuracies and contradicts itself.

