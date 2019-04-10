Former EC police official found guilty of stock theft

Ramaphosa: If you have done anything wrong, go where you belong - jail
Politics
Ndzima Dweba who was a member of the Elliott Crime Intelligence Unit will be sentenced in July.
CAPE TOWN - A former police officer has been found guilty of stock theft in the village of Elliot, the Eastern Cape.
Ndzima Dweba, who was a member of the Elliott Crime Intelligence Unit, will be sentenced in July.
In 2012, he stole sheep and goats from a farm.
The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: “The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner commended the members for these recoveries and breakthrough. She encouraged stock owners to be vigilant of stock theft. She discouraged members of the community from continuing to buy stolen stock.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.