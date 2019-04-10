Former EC police official found guilty of stock theft

Ndzima Dweba who was a member of the Elliott Crime Intelligence Unit will be sentenced in July.

CAPE TOWN - A former police officer has been found guilty of stock theft in the village of Elliot, the Eastern Cape.

Ndzima Dweba, who was a member of the Elliott Crime Intelligence Unit, will be sentenced in July.

In 2012, he stole sheep and goats from a farm.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: “The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner commended the members for these recoveries and breakthrough. She encouraged stock owners to be vigilant of stock theft. She discouraged members of the community from continuing to buy stolen stock.”