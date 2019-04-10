FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisis

FF Plus premier candidate Peter Marais says white and coloured engineers at the power utility were replaced by lesser-qualified black professionals.

CAPE TOWN - Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) premier candidate Peter Marais believes that the crisis at Eskom could have been avoided, had the African National Congress (ANC) not hurriedly implemented its affirmative action (AA) plans.

The man who sees himself as a crusader for coloured people, said that Eskom should look to its former engineers.

Marais said that white and coloured engineers at the power utility were replaced by lesser-qualified black professionals.

“They rushed to get rid of coloured and white engineers, replacing them with black people who were lesser qualified.”

Marais blames the current Eskom crisis squarely on underqualified engineers and maintenance personnel.

“They didn’t keep Eskom power station in such a state of repair and that’s why we’re sitting with the problem today. They are, sort of, thumb sucking every time they come up with a solution.”

He says the ANC’s affirmative action should empower minorities and not those in the majority.