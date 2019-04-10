FF Plus and ANC trade barbs over District Six redevelopment project
FF Plus believes the redevelopment project could have been completed sooner had it been handled locally.
CAPE TOWN - The Freedom Front Plus has been campaigning in District Six on Wednesday, where the party has blamed the African National Congress (ANC) government for the sluggish finalisation of land claims.
The party believes the redevelopment project could have been completed sooner had it been handled locally.
It said government failed District Six claimants due to mismanagement, corruption and poor policy.
Of the 2,760 District Six land claims received by 31 December 1998, 1,449 preferred monetary compensation and 139 received housing.
FF Plus Western Cape leader Corne Mulder said the District Six land restitution project should have been handled at a provincial level.
“It just indicated that the coloured or brown community of the Western Cape is not a priority for this government and we believe that we will take these issues further on their behalf.”
Provincial ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen, however, accused the FF Plus of using the District Six housing issue to try to score votes.
“It’s a bit of irony in this day and age that the party, which has its roots in apartheid, now wants to stand there and criticise the ANC government for not delivering on housing.”
Some claimants approached the courts last year to get answers from government on when they would receive homes in the area they were forcibly removed from during apartheid.
#DistrictSix Party leaders this afternoon visited the site along Upper Keizergracht Street claiming the redevelopment project could have been completed sooner had it been handled locally. KB pic.twitter.com/QdVuN28PdY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019
