DA pushes ahead with plan for City of Cape Town to manage rail service
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is pushing ahead with its dream of having the City of Cape Town manage the rail service.
The rail network belongs to the struggling state-owned Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and trains are operated by a subsidiary, Metrorail.
DA Premier candidate Alan Winde visited Cape Town station on Wednesday, a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prasa launched new train models which will only hit the tracks in 2020.
Metrorail in the Western Cape needs at least 88 train sets to run properly. However, due to arson and vandalism, by October it only had 36 on the tracks.
Winde said the province and city had made several interventions to make trains safer.
“I think over time we will have to continue to up that game while we wait for the overall devolution of power in the management of rail and the public transport system.”
He said the DA’s proposed Rail Transport Bill addressed day-to-day train operations in the city.
“It’s about creating the regulatory environment and frameworks so that we can manage rail as a core base of a public transport system.”
The DA’s plans were subject to approval by the National Assembly.
