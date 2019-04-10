DA considers legal action against WC ANC over CT water crisis claims
African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool and several other party members told voters that the DA-run City of Cape Town cashed in close to R1 billion from the water crisis.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is considering legal action against the African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool.
The ANC said that it is unfazed by the DA threats.
The ANC in the province and the DA are in a heated public spat that could soon see the parties in court.
At the centre of the conflict is the ANC’s comments over the City’s over-recovery on water tariffs and the allegation that more than R1 billion has been made during the water crisis.
DA spokesperson Mabine Seabe said that the ANC is spreading false information.
“We’re seeking a legal opinion from our lawyers in this regard.”
ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said that they will defend themselves in court.
“We want the DA and we challenge the DA to tell the people of Cape Town how much profit the party made.”
