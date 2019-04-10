Cwele denies abusing intelligence resources for Zuma’s benefit
Last month, a report of a high-level panel found that State Security Agency was manipulated for factional political purposes under Siyabonga Cwele.
PRETORIA - Former State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele has strongly rejected the finding that he may have abused intelligence resources to advance the interests of former President Jacob Zuma.
Cwele, who is now home affairs minister, was responding to questions from Eyewitness News at an unrelated media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa released a report of a high-level panel which found the State Security Agency was manipulated for factional political purposes under the leadership of Cwele and his successor David Mahlobo.
Cwele dismissed the findings of the panel, saying he was doing what was expected of him.
“On the issue of whether we abused, I categorically say no. What we were implementing was the policy of the ruling party and that of government at that particular time.”
He said he was not afforded an opportunity to properly address the allegations against him and was only interviewed once.
“They said there were few questions they were going to ask, no one asked us any further questions to clarify but instead we saw the report in the public.”
The minister said he would not take the report on review.
