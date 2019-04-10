CT taxi groups raise concerns over violence, BRT at meeting with Nzimande

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

CT taxi groups raise concerns over violence, BRT at meeting with Nzimande

Five people have been killed in the past two weeks due to taxi violence in Hout Bay.

FILE: Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has met taxi organisations in Cape Town where they raised concerns about the Hout Bay taxi violence and the bus rapid transit services.

Five people have been killed in the past two weeks due to taxi violence in Hout Bay.

Codeta's Besuthu Ndungane said: “The crux of the matter is that operations are suspended in Hout Bay and there is an issue of illegal operations. We are also looking at what can be done to accommodate passengers as an interim measure and to ensure that there will not be any deaths coming out.”

Taxi groups South African National Taxi Council and Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association were also in that meeting.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA