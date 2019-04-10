-
-
CT taxi groups raise concerns over violence, BRT at meeting with Nzimande
Five people have been killed in the past two weeks due to taxi violence in Hout Bay.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has met taxi organisations in Cape Town where they raised concerns about the Hout Bay taxi violence and the bus rapid transit services.
Five people have been killed in the past two weeks due to taxi violence in Hout Bay.
Codeta's Besuthu Ndungane said: “The crux of the matter is that operations are suspended in Hout Bay and there is an issue of illegal operations. We are also looking at what can be done to accommodate passengers as an interim measure and to ensure that there will not be any deaths coming out.”
Taxi groups South African National Taxi Council and Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association were also in that meeting.
-
