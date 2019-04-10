CT man caught red-handed trying to bury drugs, ammunition in yard

Threats to burn Myburgh book a 'flagrant attack' on democracy - Parliament
The suspect was apprehended spade in hand outside a Scottsdene residence on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a Kraaifontein man after they found ammunition and drugs buried in his backyard.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Upon searching the backyard, they discovered an assortment of ammunition, 106 packets of tik and 50 mandrax tablets.”
