CT man caught red-handed trying to bury drugs, ammunition in yard

The suspect was apprehended spade in hand outside a Scottsdene residence on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a Kraaifontein man after they found ammunition and drugs buried in his backyard.

The suspect was apprehended spade in hand outside a Scottsdene residence on Tuesday.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Upon searching the backyard, they discovered an assortment of ammunition, 106 packets of tik and 50 mandrax tablets.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)