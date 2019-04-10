CT, Chicago share similar policing challenges, say visiting CPD officers
Policing and security officials are sharing their knowledge and action plans on how to deal with crime and violence.
CAPE TOWN - Two Chicago police officers have travelled all the way from the United States to South Africa to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement agencies in two countries.
The officers say that Chicago and Cape Town share similar policing challenges, and experience high levels of gang violence but have also been recognised for innovative crime intervention practices.
Chicago Deputy Police Chief Eric Carter said: “We have the same crime issues. It’s a myriad of parallels on all avenues that we see similarities in Cape Town as we do in Chicago. No so long ago we were considered the murder capital of the US, with high crime in the early and late 90s.”
