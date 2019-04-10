City of Joburg joins Walk the Talk to showcase services, foster social cohesion

702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for the Group Corporate and Shared Services Dr Ntombi Khumalo on why the City of Joburg partnered with MTN Walk the Talk with 702 to bring the Joburgers together.

JOHANNESBURG - 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for the Group Corporate and Shared Services Dr Ntombi Khumalo on why the City of Joburg partnered with MTN Walk the Talk with 702 to bring the Joburgers together.

Khumalo says this is an opportunity for the city to showcase some of its services in terms of roads, emergency medical care and Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

She says it’s also an event that fosters and encourages social cohesion.

“To walk for 25 years of democracy, any South African or Johannesburg citizen should join in to ensure that we celebrate our democracy.”

