City of Joburg joins Walk the Talk to showcase services, foster social cohesion
702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to MMC for the Group Corporate and Shared Services Dr Ntombi Khumalo on why the City of Joburg partnered with MTN Walk the Talk with 702 to bring the Joburgers together.
Khumalo says this is an opportunity for the city to showcase some of its services in terms of roads, emergency medical care and Johannesburg Metro Police Department.
She says it’s also an event that fosters and encourages social cohesion.
“To walk for 25 years of democracy, any South African or Johannesburg citizen should join in to ensure that we celebrate our democracy.”
For more information listen to the audio.
[LIVE] #702Breakfast is out and about in the streets of Joburg this morning. It’s the official launch of #MTN702Walk taking place 28 July. Entries are open at https://t.co/KhFieHZTIH Smile and wave if you spot us in traffic😅 pic.twitter.com/2F2IXAKzA8— 702 (@Radio702) April 10, 2019
Did you know @WitsUniversity was founded in 1896 and is the 3rd oldest university in South Africa? Walk through this iconic Joburg landmark if you enter the #MTN702Walk 15km route. Visit https://t.co/KhFieHZTIH #25YearsOfDemocracy pic.twitter.com/VpsW4mCXtI— 702 (@Radio702) April 10, 2019
