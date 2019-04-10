View all in Latest
Chris Hani would be disappointed in looting by leaders, says family

Chris Hani’s daughter Lindiwe was speaking at the commemoration ceremony of the 26th year since the assassination of the South African Communist Party SACP leader.

Lindiwe Hani at the 25th anniversary of Chris Hani's death on 10 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@City_Ekurhuleni
Lindiwe Hani at the 25th anniversary of Chris Hani's death on 10 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@City_Ekurhuleni
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Chris Hani’ s family says he would have been disappointed to see leaders looting and serving their own interests instead of serving the people they swore to during the liberation struggle.

Hani’s daughter Lindiwe was speaking at the commemoration ceremony of the 26th year since the assassination of the South African Communist Party (SACP) leader.

She’s urged South Africans to go and vote on 8 May out of respect to Hani and all those who died for the freedom to vote for the government of their choice.

Lindiwe told government and political leaders to embrace values that Hani held, not only in words but in action.

Hani was assassinated on the eve of democracy by Janus Walusz, who is still serving his prison sentence.

Walusz’ parole application was rejected in January this year.

Hani led the joint SACP and ANC military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe, and served in various capacities going back to the 1960s.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

