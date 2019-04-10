Chris Hani would be disappointed in looting by leaders, says family
Chris Hani’s daughter Lindiwe was speaking at the commemoration ceremony of the 26th year since the assassination of the South African Communist Party SACP leader.
JOHANNESBURG - Chris Hani’ s family says he would have been disappointed to see leaders looting and serving their own interests instead of serving the people they swore to during the liberation struggle.
Hani’s daughter Lindiwe was speaking at the commemoration ceremony of the 26th year since the assassination of the South African Communist Party (SACP) leader.
She’s urged South Africans to go and vote on 8 May out of respect to Hani and all those who died for the freedom to vote for the government of their choice.
Lindiwe told government and political leaders to embrace values that Hani held, not only in words but in action.
Hani was assassinated on the eve of democracy by Janus Walusz, who is still serving his prison sentence.
Walusz’ parole application was rejected in January this year.
Hani led the joint SACP and ANC military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe, and served in various capacities going back to the 1960s.
Leader of the SACP Blade Nzimande says people who disrupted the book launch yesterday - had no right to do so in the name of the ANC. #ChrisHani26 pic.twitter.com/IQj4vDxR32— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, SACP General secretary Blade Nzimande and Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa at the commemoration of the assassination of Chris Hani. #ChrisHani26 pic.twitter.com/3NCASAKIbB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019
#ChrisHani President Cyril Ramaphosa and the SACP will today commemorate 26 years since the assassination of Chris Hani with a wreath laying ceremony in Boksburg.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
