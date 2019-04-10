View all in Latest
Bulls buoyed by return of big dogs for Reds clash

A total of six Springboks will start for the Bulls in their round nine Super Rugby clash against the Reds at Loftus in wholesale changes to the side that lost to the Jaguares last weekend.

The Bulls' Handre Pollard in action. Picture: AFP
The Bulls' Handre Pollard in action. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A total of six Springboks will start for the Bulls in their round nine Super Rugby clash against the Reds at Loftus in wholesale changes to the side that lost to the Jaguares last weekend.

Warrick Gelant returns from injury and takes over from Divan Rossouw at fullback, with the latter dropping to the bench, while Jesse Kriel and Handrè Pollard return after sitting out due to World Cup protocols. They replace Dylan Sage and Manie Libbok, with the flyhalf moving back to the bench.

Marco van Staden and RG Snyman are back in the team for the first time in this season’s Vodacom Super Rugby competition, having missed the opening part due to injury. They replace Ruan Steenkamp and Eli Snyman, who both picked up injuries against the Jaguares.

Pote Human rotated Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier again, with Van Zyl starting for the third time this season. Duane Vermeulen is rested due to Bok protocols, allowing Paul ‘Tier’ Schoeman a first start this season at no 8.

Hanro Liebenberg swops places with Jannes Kirsten, with the latter moving to lock, while a fit-again Jaco Visagie will start at hooker. Corniel Els reverts to the bench.

On the bench, Roelof Smit makes a first appearance for the season having recovered from injury, while there is also a potential first appearance for prop Wiehan Herbst.

The front rower played for the Cell C Sharks earlier in his career, before moving to Ulster, from where he joined the Vodacom Bulls. He played the last of his 40 VSR matches in 2014.

