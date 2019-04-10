Bekkersdal residents block roads in protest over electricity provision

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Bekkersdal residents block roads in protest over electricity provision

The community says that 25 years into democracy they still don't have access to power despite lengthy talks with Eskom.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Another township has been hit by protests on Wednesday morning, with residents of Bekkersdal on the West Rand taking to the streets to vent their anger over electricity shortages.

The community says that 25 years into democracy they still don't have access to power despite lengthy talks with Eskom.

Thabang Wesi from the Bekkerdal Concerned Residents group has criticised the government for supplying electricity to another township near the area while neglecting them.

"They were promised that before the elections about 2,500 units would be installed in informal settlements, however, today there is no electricity, there's not even a response from the municipality."

Protesters have barricaded several roads as the police's Mavela Masondo explains: "We are urging the community to avoid the area but we have since dispatched our public order police to monitor the situation."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA