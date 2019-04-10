Bekkersdal residents block roads in protest over electricity provision

The community says that 25 years into democracy they still don't have access to power despite lengthy talks with Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Another township has been hit by protests on Wednesday morning, with residents of Bekkersdal on the West Rand taking to the streets to vent their anger over electricity shortages.

The community says that 25 years into democracy they still don't have access to power despite lengthy talks with Eskom.

Thabang Wesi from the Bekkerdal Concerned Residents group has criticised the government for supplying electricity to another township near the area while neglecting them.

"They were promised that before the elections about 2,500 units would be installed in informal settlements, however, today there is no electricity, there's not even a response from the municipality."

Protesters have barricaded several roads as the police's Mavela Masondo explains: "We are urging the community to avoid the area but we have since dispatched our public order police to monitor the situation."