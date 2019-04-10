View all in Latest
Andile Lungisa’s lawyers file petition at SCA to overturn conviction, sentence

The ANC councillor was sentenced to two years behind bars in 2018, on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa. Picture: GCIS.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay African National Congress (ANC) councillor Andile Lungisa says that his lawyers have filed his petition at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) as he prepares to continue to fight his conviction and sentence.

Lungisa decided to approach the SCA after the Grahamstown High Court dismissed his application for leave to appeal earlier in April.

The ANC councillor was sentenced to two years behind bars in 2018, on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He smashed a glass jug over Democratic Alliance councillor Rayno Kayser’s head during a council meeting brawl in 2016.

Lungisa said that his lawyers filed the petition with the Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday.

He maintains that he acted in self-defence during a chaotic council meeting.

His lawyers have previously argued that the offence was not premeditated and doesn’t deserve such a harsh punishment.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said that it will continue to oppose applications brought by Lungisa to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

