ANCYL FS cancels burning of ‘Gaster State’ event

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Free State has cancelled a planned event where its members were due to burn copies of journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book Gangster State.

The league said ANC leaders warned it going ahead with the event would not advance their objectives.

The book details serious allegations of grand scale corruption against ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

ANCYL spokesperson Sello Pietersen said their views are about the book still stand.

“In terms of our overall views about this book being nothing else but propaganda machinery intended at undermining the credibility and casting aspersions on the character of the ANC leadership – that still stands.”

There's also been widespread condemnation of protesters who stormed the Sandton book launch on Tuesday night and destroyed copies of Gangster State, many of them wearing ANC and South African National Civic Organisation shirts while they did so.

