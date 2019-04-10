ANCYL FS cancels burning of ‘Gaster State’ event
The league said ANC leaders warned it going ahead with the event would not advance their objectives.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Free State has cancelled a planned event where its members were due to burn copies of journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book Gangster State.
The league said ANC leaders warned it going ahead with the event would not advance their objectives.
The book details serious allegations of grand scale corruption against ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.
ANCYL spokesperson Sello Pietersen said their views are about the book still stand.
“In terms of our overall views about this book being nothing else but propaganda machinery intended at undermining the credibility and casting aspersions on the character of the ANC leadership – that still stands.”
There's also been widespread condemnation of protesters who stormed the Sandton book launch on Tuesday night and destroyed copies of Gangster State, many of them wearing ANC and South African National Civic Organisation shirts while they did so.
WATCH: ANC distances itself from disrupted book launch
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country
-
Malema appeals for votes to avoid coalitions
-
What Malema had to say about VBS, Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' & Emmerson Mnangagwa
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him
-
Malema apologises to Karima Brown for putting her contact number on Twitter
-
Cwele denies abusing intelligence resources for Zuma’s benefit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.