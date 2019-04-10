ANC: We're not abandoning request to cross-examine Angelo Agrizzi

In a statement on Wednesday, the ANC said it had written to the Zondo commission requesting an opportunity to cross-examine Agrizzi.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it was misquoted by Business Day which reported that the governing party no longer intended to cross-examine former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ANC said it had written to the Zondo commission requesting an opportunity to cross-examine Agrizzi who has accused the party’s former top six leaders and its other structures of receiving large amounts of cash in so-called “donations.”

“Although Mr Agrizzi changed some of his allegations, the ruling party has no intention of ceding its constitutional right to cross-examine him, in order to get to the truth behind his very grave allegations.

“The request lodged by the ANC is in line with our consistent support for the work of the commission. And, as stated from the onset, we will not provide a running commentary, but make submissions as and when required, to support the work and conclusions of the commission.”

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, has been one of the key companies whose alleged corrupt dealings have been laid bare at the commission.

The ANC has described Agrizzi’s accusations as grave, saying it has every intention to establish the facts around them.