ANC condemns, distances itself from 'Gangster State' book launch disruption
A group of protesters, some wearing ANC t-shirts, stormed the Exclusive Books store in Sandton City on Tuesday night and tore out pages from Myburgh's book, Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's web of capture.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from the disruption caused at Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book launch.
A group of protesters, some wearing ANC t-shirts, stormed the Exclusive Books store in Sandton City on Tuesday night and tore out pages from Myburgh's book, Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's web of capture.
The controversial book claims to expose corruption in the Free State under Ace Magashule's time as premier.
#GangsterState seen here as the book launch has been shutdown. Security is tight but protestors are not budging. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/TYSZuIa4eT— Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) April 9, 2019
#GangsterState Protesters inside Exclusive Books. SZ pic.twitter.com/WcNafKVpk9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2019
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show last night, the ANC's Dakota Legoete said that they view these actions in a very serious light.
"As the African National Congress, we must say that we are disappointed with the conduct of those people who claim to be members of the ANC and we want to fully condemn and distance ourselves from their actions because they do not represent the society envisaged by the ANC."
At the same time, the ANC Youth League in the Free State said that it will burn copies of the book at a dumping site in Mangaung on Monday.
Despite admitting to not reading the book, the group of protesters says they know the book is riddled with lies.
Thabo Baleni was among them: "The media has a problem in itself because they always want to try and broadcast things against black people. In a way, they always target people who come from the ANC.”
Popular in Politics
-
Michael Sun says his family ‘deeply angered’ by racial slurs directed at him
-
'Gangster State' book launch disrupted by protesters
-
'Gangster State' author forced to flee book launch, says Exclusive Books CEO
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave country
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmers
-
FF Plus premier candidate wants WC free from rest of SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.