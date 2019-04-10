ANC condemns, distances itself from 'Gangster State' book launch disruption

A group of protesters, some wearing ANC t-shirts, stormed the Exclusive Books store in Sandton City on Tuesday night and tore out pages from Myburgh's book, Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's web of capture.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from the disruption caused at Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book launch.

A group of protesters, some wearing ANC t-shirts, stormed the Exclusive Books store in Sandton City on Tuesday night and tore out pages from Myburgh's book, Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule's web of capture.

The controversial book claims to expose corruption in the Free State under Ace Magashule's time as premier.

#GangsterState seen here as the book launch has been shutdown. Security is tight but protestors are not budging. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/TYSZuIa4eT — Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) April 9, 2019

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show last night, the ANC's Dakota Legoete said that they view these actions in a very serious light.

"As the African National Congress, we must say that we are disappointed with the conduct of those people who claim to be members of the ANC and we want to fully condemn and distance ourselves from their actions because they do not represent the society envisaged by the ANC."

At the same time, the ANC Youth League in the Free State said that it will burn copies of the book at a dumping site in Mangaung on Monday.

Despite admitting to not reading the book, the group of protesters says they know the book is riddled with lies.

Thabo Baleni was among them: "The media has a problem in itself because they always want to try and broadcast things against black people. In a way, they always target people who come from the ANC.”