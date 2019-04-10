Analysts warn of daily protests in CT ahead of elections
CAPE TOWN - Analysts are warning of daily politically motivated protests in Cape Town in the run-up to the elections.
The non-profit organisation Peace Centre says it's already seen a rise compared to the 2014 elections.
The centre's director Carol Bowers says violence is seen as the only route to solve issues.
From throwing chairs at election debates to burning tyres on main roads, politically motivated protests and elections go hand in hand. And this year's elections, the most hotly contested in democratic South Africa, will be no different.
Bower says there are no signs of violence stopping.
“We’re already seeing an increase in violence and we still have about a month to go.”
Bower also says preventing the violence will need more than just talk.
“The violence we will see is just an expansion of the levels of violence we have in the country.”
The Independent Electoral Commission and police have also drawn up plans to ensure the safety of voters especially in gang-infested areas.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
