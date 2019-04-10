Aimee Barrett-Theron to referee FNB Varsity Shield final

-
EU to grant May a Brexit delay, with conditionsWorld
-
CT man caught red-handed trying to bury drugs, ammunition in yardLocal
-
Australian state allows optional listing of gender on birth certificatesWorld
-
The real deal: astronomers deliver first photo of black holeWorld
-
Rubber bullets fired at Bekkersdal protestersLocal
-
Nzimande slams group that disrupted ‘Gangster State’ book launchPolitics
-
Rubber bullets fired at Bekkersdal protestersLocal
-
Nzimande slams group that disrupted ‘Gangster State’ book launchPolitics
-
PA likens situation in Nelson Mandela Bay to ‘primary school politics’Politics
-
Land invasion leads to closure of N2 in Somerset WestLocal
-
Holomisa wants PIC inquiry to probe Lebashe, Harith proximity to MatjilaBusiness
-
Police say video capturing Bryanston hit may hurt investigationLocal
-
There won't be land grabs, Ramaphosa tells wine farmersPolitics
-
FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisisPolitics
-
Ramaphosa pleads with young white South Africans not to leave countryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa tells farmers to look at land reform positivelyPolitics
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Mashaba: ANC using law enforcement agencies to wage war on CoJPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
Magashule must be found guilty by the law, says MbalulaPolitics
-
PA likens situation in Nelson Mandela Bay to ‘primary school politics’Politics
-
Holomisa wants PIC inquiry to probe Lebashe, Harith proximity to MatjilaBusiness
-
Malema again denies receiving money from VBS bankPolitics
-
Maimane: Securing SA's borders doesn't mean anyone should be kicked outPolitics
-
Not in my name, says Magashule over 'Gangster State' disruptionPolitics
-
Chris Hani would be disappointed in looting by leaders, says familyPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Nissan South Africa to invest R3bn to build new Navara modelBusiness
-
Ramotlou: Samwu members unaware of loan from VBSBusiness
-
SAHRC to intervene in 4-month long Amcu strike at Sibanye-Stillwater minesBusiness
-
Gill Marcus concerned about extent of PIC damage caused by Steinhoff collapseBusiness
-
Rand retreats slightly from near six-week bestBusiness
-
Late & unsafe trains will soon be thing of past, Ramaphosa assures CT commutersBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Prince Harry, Oprah to make mental health documentariesLifestyle
-
Have another cup: Caffeine could boost exercise performanceLifestyle
-
Light pollution: the dark side of keeping the lights onWorld
-
City of Joburg joins Walk the Talk to showcase services, foster social cohesionLocal
-
Scientists set to reveal first true image of black holeLifestyle
-
'We want people to love it' - 'Game of Thrones' creators on finaleLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Tuesday, 9 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Camila Cabello to star in remake of ‘Cinderella’Lifestyle
-
Newest royal expected to join long tradition of social causesLifestyle
-
Aimee Barrett-Theron to referee FNB Varsity Shield finalSport
-
Australia's Folau says 'hell awaits' homosexualsSport
-
Wallabies legend Gregan tips Eddie's England to lift World CupSport
-
Virat Kohli named Wisden’s ‘Leading Cricketer’ for third straight yearSport
-
Young star Charles Leclerc eyes victory in F1’s 1,000th raceSport
-
Kitshoff to lead young Stormers packSport
Popular Topics
-
Samwu confirms getting loan from VBS BankLocal
-
Stay in SA, Ramaphosa urges young, white farmersPolitics
-
Sho Madjozi: It's weird that young people aren't excited to voteLifestyle
-
Fancy getting your takeaways delivered by drone? Here’s how it could happenLifestyle
-
My skin colour is my only offence, says Michael Sun after Alex visitLocal
-
Protesters stop Ramaphosa from leaving after unveiling new trainsLocal
-
Mashaba: We care about the people of AlexLocal
-
SA team to travel to the US to argue for Aids fundingLocal
-
Dying for water: Mothutlung water crisis far from overLocal
CARTOON: Farce About Ace
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
Aimee Barrett-Theron to referee FNB Varsity Shield final
Aimee Barrett-Theron will become the first female referee in history to take charge of an FNB Varsity Shield final.
JOHANNESBURG - Aimee Barrett-Theron will become the first female referee in history to take charge of an FNB Varsity Shield final.
She will do so on 11 April when FNB Madibaz hosts FNB CPUT at the Madibaz Rugby Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
Barrett-Theron has refereed a number of high-profile matches in her career, including the Rio Olympics 2016, Cup Quarter Final of the Women’s 7s World Series in France 2016, FNB Varsity Cup, Craven Week, Currie Cup as well as an international Under-18 match between England and France.
“We have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure equal opportunities for all, and we are very happy that Aimee has been chosen as the referee in the FNB Varsity Shield final,” said FNB Varsity Cup manager Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi.
Barret-Theron took up refereeing in 2014, beginning with the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series. In a previous interview she commented on how great it was to be noticed as a referee rather than specifically a female referee. And while her gender didn’t matter as much as her judgement, it did influence how much effort she put in.
“I had to work incredibly hard to get to where I am today. Coming into a male-dominated sport, I knew it was going to be tough,” she said.
The FNB Varsity Shield final will kick-off at 18h15 and will be broadcast live on SuperSport 1.
Popular in Sport
-
Australia's Folau says 'hell awaits' homosexuals2 hours ago
-
Wallabies legend Gregan tips Eddie's England to lift World Cup3 hours ago
-
Stopping Messi not mission impossible for Man Utd, says Solskjaer11 hours ago
-
Lions' De Bruin hoping for growth on Australasia tour6 hours ago
-
Young star Charles Leclerc eyes victory in F1’s 1,000th race5 hours ago
-
Sundowns' Mosimane not a 'fool' about Al Ahly return leg2 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.