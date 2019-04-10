Aimee Barrett-Theron to referee FNB Varsity Shield final

Aimee Barrett-Theron will become the first female referee in history to take charge of an FNB Varsity Shield final.

She will do so on 11 April when FNB Madibaz hosts FNB CPUT at the Madibaz Rugby Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Barrett-Theron has refereed a number of high-profile matches in her career, including the Rio Olympics 2016, Cup Quarter Final of the Women’s 7s World Series in France 2016, FNB Varsity Cup, Craven Week, Currie Cup as well as an international Under-18 match between England and France.

“We have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure equal opportunities for all, and we are very happy that Aimee has been chosen as the referee in the FNB Varsity Shield final,” said FNB Varsity Cup manager Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi.

Barret-Theron took up refereeing in 2014, beginning with the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series. In a previous interview she commented on how great it was to be noticed as a referee rather than specifically a female referee. And while her gender didn’t matter as much as her judgement, it did influence how much effort she put in.

“I had to work incredibly hard to get to where I am today. Coming into a male-dominated sport, I knew it was going to be tough,” she said.

The FNB Varsity Shield final will kick-off at 18h15 and will be broadcast live on SuperSport 1.