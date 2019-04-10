Ace Magashule at Chris Hani commemoration: ‘Let us fix the ANC’

Xanderleigh Dookey | 10 April 2019 marked 26 years since SACP struggle stalwart Chris Hani was assassinated outside his home in 1993. His death was commemorated with a wreath-laying ceremony at Boksburg, where ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule called on his party to unite.