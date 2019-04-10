2 vehicles torched in Port Elizabeth service delivery protest

A bus was attacked earlier on Wednesday morning after demonstrators barricaded a road.

CAPE TOWN - Protesters have set two vehicles on fire in Port Elizabeth.

The police's Andre Beetge said that the protest was related to service delivery.

"About a hundred of the protesters gathered in the streets displaying their placards and the motive for their protest, which was related to municipal services," he said.

Beetge said that police dispersed the crowd after 9am because "they continued [placing] more burning tyres on the road".