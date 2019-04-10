1 dead, 2 injured in JHB shooting

Paramedics said they were dropping off a patient at a hospital near Hillbrow when a private vehicle rushed in with two gunshot victims.

JOHANNESBURG - One man was killed and two others injured on Wednesday afternoon in a shooting incident at Berea, Johannesburg.

Paramedics said they were dropping off a patient at a hospital near Hillbrow when a private vehicle rushed in with two gunshot victims.

Hospital staff assessed the patients and declared one man, believed to be in his 30s, dead.

“ER24 paramedics and hospital staff quickly assessed the patients and found that one man, believed to be in his 30s, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“The second man was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. The man was treated and handed over to the hospital staff for further treatment,” said ER24's spokesperson Russel Meiring.