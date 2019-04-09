View all in Latest
Winde: Urgent intervention needed to combat WC's high murder rate

It’s been highlighted that 341 people were murdered in the province in March, compared to 343 for the same period in 2018.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter.
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The country’s high crime rate is a hot button issue which political parties are jumping on as they vie for votes.

The Western Cape’s high murder rate is of concern, and provincial Community Safety MEC Alan Winde has reiterated that urgent interventions are needed.

It’s been highlighted that 341 people were murdered in the province in March, compared to 343 for the same period in 2018.

Some 140 people died as a result of fatal shootings, and 152 as a result of sharp objects.

In addition, 1,567 were murdered between 1 November and the end of March.

This is according to the provincial Health Department’s mortuary statistics.

Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said: “We have so few policewomen and men compared to other provinces. We really need a different approach. The murder levels lead so many indicators in the crime space in our province, it’s out of control.”

