Union vows to continue fight over Copyright Amendment Bill for musicians

A group of 100 musicians and composers staged a protest in Cape Town today to express their discontent about certain sections of the Copyright Amendment Bill.

CAPE TOWN - The Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa (Tumsa) says it won't give up its fight for the rights of musicians and other creatives in the industry.

Tumsa's Gabi le Roux, who has been in the music industry for 42 years, says the bill is unconstitutional in its current form.

"We're fighting the broad description of 'fair use'. Anybody can just say 'look, I'm going to infringe this copyright, and I'm just going to say it was fair use'. A poor musician has to go fight that in court," Le Roux said.

He said apart from threatening musicians' rights, the bill does not regulate or address "the need for us to look at local content".