Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid R19 in 2018

BENGALURU - Twitter Inc said on Monday it paid its Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey $1.40 (R19.70) in 2018.

Dorsey had declined all direct compensation and benefits for three years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In 2018, he declined all compensation and benefits other than a salary of $1.40, the social media company said in an SEC filing.