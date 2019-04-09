Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid R19 in 2018

Ramaphosa to visit Prasa as agency test runs new trains in CT
Dorsey had declined all direct compensation and benefits for three years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
BENGALURU - Twitter Inc said on Monday it paid its Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey $1.40 (R19.70) in 2018.
In 2018, he declined all compensation and benefits other than a salary of $1.40, the social media company said in an SEC filing.
