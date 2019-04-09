Transport Dept working to ensure drunk driving classified as serious offence

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Transport Dept working to ensure drunk driving classified as serious offence

The department said that this year's Easter road safety campaign focuses on alcohol abuse because it remains the major factor for road crashes in the country.

Two people died on Saturday 16 March 2019 in an accident after two vehicles collided on Allandale Road. Picture:@Netcare911_sa/Twitter
Two people died on Saturday 16 March 2019 in an accident after two vehicles collided on Allandale Road. Picture:@Netcare911_sa/Twitter
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department says that it is working to ensure that drunk driving is classified as a serious offence.

Minister Blade Nzimande launched the 2019 Easter Road Safety Campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Nzimande also introduced a new so-called evidential breathalyser machine.

The device delivers instant results when it comes to the alcohol levels of drivers, which means that motorists can be arrested and charged on the spot.

The department said that this year's initiative focuses on alcohol abuse because it remains the major factor for road crashes in the country.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “We would like to urge all motorists to obey the rules of the road throughout this Easter. They must know that law enforcement officers will be deployed throughout our road networks. They must ensure that they buckle up. They must ensure that they don’t drink and drive.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA