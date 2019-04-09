Transport Dept working to ensure drunk driving classified as serious offence
The department said that this year's Easter road safety campaign focuses on alcohol abuse because it remains the major factor for road crashes in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department says that it is working to ensure that drunk driving is classified as a serious offence.
Minister Blade Nzimande launched the 2019 Easter Road Safety Campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Nzimande also introduced a new so-called evidential breathalyser machine.
The device delivers instant results when it comes to the alcohol levels of drivers, which means that motorists can be arrested and charged on the spot.
The department said that this year's initiative focuses on alcohol abuse because it remains the major factor for road crashes in the country.
Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “We would like to urge all motorists to obey the rules of the road throughout this Easter. They must know that law enforcement officers will be deployed throughout our road networks. They must ensure that they buckle up. They must ensure that they don’t drink and drive.”
