-
-
-
-
-
Toddler drowns after mom falls into uMkhomazi River
Paramedics say the mother was holding her two children while crossing the river on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - A 14-month-old child has drowned after her mother slipped and fell while trying to cross the uMkhomazi River in KwaZulu-Natal.
Paramedics say the mother was holding her two children while crossing the river on Tuesday morning.
After crying for help, community members rushed to her aid and took them to the nearest clinic where the child was declared dead.
KZN emergency service’s Robert McKenzie said: “The patients were examined at the nearby clinic and sadly it was discovered the 14-month-old baby was deceased. Nursed treated the three-year-old at the clinic and called in the paramedics to come and assist. The child was airlifted to a hospital for continued medical care.”
