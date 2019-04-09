Titans and Cobras ready for Benoni showdown
The defending champions lost by four runs on the DLS Method, having dominated their opening game, with weather playing a big part in the eventual outcome.
CAPE TOWN - Titans assistant coach Mandla Mashimbye is relishing their north-south derby against Cape Cobras at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday after their unlucky loss to the Warriors at the weekend.
The defending champions lost by four runs on the DLS Method, having dominated their opening game, with weather playing a big part in the eventual outcome.
Mashimbyi is expecting a tough tussle with their old foes from Cape Town.
“They’ll come out punching and wanting to win. We will need to make sure we get that first win under the belt. All the focus and energy is geared towards the game. Everyone wants to get some momentum going.”
In the opening match, the Titans lost despite putting 216 on the board, thanks in the main to Theunis de Bruyn’s 74. But the Warriors raced to 60 for none in six, which put them ahead on par scores and handed them the win.
“There were definitely a lot of positives to take out of that game apart from the rain. It was sad the way it ended, but that was out of our control. We probably controlled 85 to 90 percent of the game, except for those few overs they batted. But everyone is upbeat, it’s early days and we look forward to bouncing back in Benoni.”
The Cobras, meanwhile, had no weather to help them in their first win over the Highveld Lions, but instead it took an incredible final over by Dane Paterson to rescue them in Johannesburg.
The fast bowler conceded just two in the final six deliveries to hand them a five-run win and captain Rory Kleinveldt wants to make it two wins on the road before they return home for round three.
“Winning the first two games will put us in an excellent position. It’s always good to win away from home. We’d now like to obviously carry this momentum to Benoni and then take it with us back home when we play the next game after that one in Paarl. Hopefully we can continue where we left off against the Lions.”
