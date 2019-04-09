Suspects in Kenilworth garage shooting to remain in custody

The four accused, of which the youngest is 18 years old, appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - Four men implicated in an apparent assassination at a Kenilworth petrol station will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on 15 April.

The matter was postponed for bail information.

The accused are likely to face additional charges relating to a car hijacking and gang affiliation.

Video footage shows gunmen opening fire on a man seated in his BMW at the filling station on Saturday.

Officers tracked the attackers along Jakes Gerwel Drive and arrested them following a police chase shortly after the shooting.

