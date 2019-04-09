Suspects in Kenilworth garage shooting to remain in custody

-
Mpumalanga farmer (70) shot during home invasionLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
-
Suspects in Kenilworth garage shooting to remain in custodyLocal
-
Ready or not: What happens in case of no-deal BrexitWorld
-
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in US college admissions scandalWorld
-
Winde: Urgent intervention needed to combat WC's high murder rateLocal
-
Mpumalanga farmer (70) shot during home invasionLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
-
Suspects in Kenilworth garage shooting to remain in custodyLocal
-
Winde: Urgent intervention needed to combat WC's high murder rateLocal
-
IEC makes arrangements for Muslim voters ahead of electionsLocal
-
Hout Bay taxi bosses promise to seek lasting solution to disputesLocal
Popular Topics
-
IEC makes arrangements for Muslim voters ahead of electionsLocal
-
Special votes for Muslims welcomed as election falls on RamadanLocal
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANCPolitics
-
Mabuza expects huge ANC turnout at polls in MpumalangaPolitics
-
Motsoeneng: ACM must be covered equally like all other political partiesPolitics
-
Mabuza urges ANC leaders to stop fighting for positions, calls for unityPolitics
-
OPEN LETTER: ANC members criticise Motlanthe over election remarksPolitics
-
Andile Mngxitama calls on Indian community to join BLFPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: IEC briefing on objections to candidates on party listsPolitics
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their ownPolitics
-
Alex residents vow to continue with protest until Ramaphosa, Makhura comeLocal
-
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
-
Mashaba has disowned Alex, says councillor as protesters plot way forwardLocal
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economyBusiness
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid R19 in 2018Business
-
Rob Davies: DTI monitoring Brexit developmentsBusiness
-
Govt urged to give clarity on Eskom’s R69bn bailoutBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens slightly, resources lift stocksBusiness
-
PIC inquiry to hear both sides when JSE testifies on Survé listing claimsBusiness
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in US college admissions scandalWorld
-
‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack pleads guilty in sex cult caseLifestyle
-
AMC greenlights third series in ‘The Walking Dead’ universeLifestyle
-
Jackson biographer says 'Leaving Neverland' discrepancy changes film's narrativeLifestyle
-
R1,000 fine or jail time for Babes Wodumo, sister - NPALifestyle
-
Chris Hemsworth would love to play James BondLifestyle
-
Virgin territory: study shows sexual inexperience rising in JapanLifestyle
-
Striking a balance: Workplace yoga can indeed lower employee stressLifestyle
-
How major characters died in Game of ThronesLifestyle
-
Inspired Hazard double hands Chelsea win over West HamSport
-
Solskjaer faces up to reality as Barcelona roll into townSport
-
Newcastle's Lejeune out for season with serious knee injurySport
-
Arsenal lacked fight in Everton defeat, admits SokratisSport
-
French rugby federation ordered to pay €1m to sacked coach NovesSport
-
Lions name 26-man Australasia touring squadSport
Popular Topics
-
'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city managerLocal
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?Local
-
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
-
BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile MgxitamaPolitics
-
I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protesterLocal
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done, it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 10°C
Suspects in Kenilworth garage shooting to remain in custody
The four accused, of which the youngest is 18 years old, appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
CAPE TOWN - Four men implicated in an apparent assassination at a Kenilworth petrol station will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on 15 April.
The four accused, of which the youngest is 18-years-old, appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The matter was postponed for bail information.
The accused are likely to face additional charges relating to a car hijacking and gang affiliation.
Video footage shows gunmen opening fire on a man seated in his BMW at the filling station on Saturday.
Officers tracked the attackers along Jakes Gerwel Drive and arrested them following a police chase shortly after the shooting.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
-
More charges likely to be added for Kenilworth shooting suspects17 hours ago
-
Police detail arrests of Kenilworth petrol station shooting suspects22 hours ago
-
CT police not ruling out possibility Kenilworth shooting gang-relatedone day ago
-
Latest gang shooting in Hanover Park claims life of boy (2)one day ago
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: ANC leaders linked to state capture must deal with claims on their own3 hours ago
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?14 hours ago
-
McBride, Booysen implicated about 100 in state capture, inquiry told2 hours ago
-
Vavi: Time for black working class to stand up and protest3 hours ago
-
Alex residents: We'll intensify protest until our cries are heardone hour ago
-
Cape Town to start issuing CAA number plates2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.