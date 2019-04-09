Something new, something blue: Ramaphosa unveils modern trains in Cape Town
The president boarded one of two new trains from Cape Town to Mowbray on Tuesday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa believes government is making rail transport safer and more efficient in the Western Cape.
He boarded one of two new trains from Cape Town to Mowbray on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr @CyrilRamaphosa launching the new era of #PublicTransport #TheFutureIsHere pic.twitter.com/Gyy9ETyf3O— Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) April 9, 2019
Prasa has unveiled the new models that form part of its modernisation programme.
After cutting the ribbon on the platform, Ramaphosa hopped onto one of the brand new trains.
The blue and grey carriages feature CCTV cameras, electronic displays and can accommodate up to 1,200 people in six coaches.
#TheFutureIsHere— Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) April 9, 2019
Welcome to Cape Town EMU ( Electrical Multiple Unit ) . @PRASA_Group @PresidencyZA pic.twitter.com/GhEHr90fwQ
But these trains will not be on the Cape rail network soon. The project is only in the testing phase.
Prasa plans on introducing 35 trains by 2020.
Ramaphosa said: “We are going to make sure that our trains run on time and are safe, which I’ve discussed with the minister and chairperson of the board.”
Speaking about the specialised rail unit and other efforts in making the rail network safer, Ramaphosa said it was important for local and provincial government to work together.
Meanwhile, picketers blocked Ramaphosa's convoy from leaving the Cape Town train station precinct.
The demonstrators from lobby group Unite Behind have been demanding to speak to Ramaphosa regarding the state of the rail service.
Placards read "President we have questions" and "We are loosing our loved ones, fix our trains".
Police have since forced the picketers out of the way.
#Ramaphosa The President remains inside the station CA pic.twitter.com/c4261xCHne— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2019
#Ramaphosa A group of Unite Behind members are blocking the exit to Cape Town Station where President Cyril Ramaphosa is unveiling Prasa’s new rolling stock CA pic.twitter.com/jt99tsBAJc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 9, 2019
#TheFutureIsHere— Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) April 9, 2019
Look out for something Blue . The EMU , look out for The people’s train. We are commuting to the #SouthernLineCT 😀 pic.twitter.com/o0sp1PlsKb
