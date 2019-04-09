Sibanye-Stillwater to approach court to declare Amcu strike unprotected

This comes after Sibanye was successful in the union membership verification process which confirmed that Amcu was the minority union at its gold mines.

JOHANNESBURG - Gold producer Sibanye-Stillwater will be approaching the Labour Court to declare the wage strike by Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) unprotected.

This comes after Sibanye was successful in the union membership verification process which confirmed that Amcu was the minority union at its gold mines.

However, Amcu has challenged this process.

The mining company's James Wellsted said: “Amcu has disputed the numbers and the verification process. We have got a meeting with the people who have done the verification exercise and following that, we will approach the court.”