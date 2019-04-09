-
-
'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city managerLocal
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?Local
-
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
-
BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile MgxitamaPolitics
-
I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protesterLocal
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done, it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
Sibanye-Stillwater to approach court to declare Amcu strike unprotected
This comes after Sibanye was successful in the union membership verification process which confirmed that Amcu was the minority union at its gold mines.
JOHANNESBURG - Gold producer Sibanye-Stillwater will be approaching the Labour Court to declare the wage strike by Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) unprotected.
This comes after Sibanye was successful in the union membership verification process which confirmed that Amcu was the minority union at its gold mines.
However, Amcu has challenged this process.
The mining company's James Wellsted said: “Amcu has disputed the numbers and the verification process. We have got a meeting with the people who have done the verification exercise and following that, we will approach the court.”
