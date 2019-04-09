Sibanye-Stillwater to approach court to declare Amcu strike unprotected

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Sibanye-Stillwater to approach court to declare Amcu strike unprotected

This comes after Sibanye was successful in the union membership verification process which confirmed that Amcu was the minority union at its gold mines.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gold producer Sibanye-Stillwater will be approaching the Labour Court to declare the wage strike by Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) unprotected.

This comes after Sibanye was successful in the union membership verification process which confirmed that Amcu was the minority union at its gold mines.

However, Amcu has challenged this process.

The mining company's James Wellsted said: “Amcu has disputed the numbers and the verification process. We have got a meeting with the people who have done the verification exercise and following that, we will approach the court.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA