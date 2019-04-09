View all in Latest
SAHRC to visit Sibanye’s Driefontein division after 9 killed in strike

The commission says it will examine whether the mining company and unions explored all options to resolve the strike in three different provinces.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will visit Sibanye’s Driefontein division in Carletonville following the deaths of at least nine employees during a strike.

The commission says it will examine whether the mining company and unions explored all options to resolve the strike, which lasted just over four months, in three different provinces.

About 15,000 workers affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union downed tools at Sibanye’s gold operations in November after rejecting a wage agreement.

The strike was reportedly marred by intimidation and violence.

The SAHRC’s Buang Jones says the visit on Wednesday is part of a fact-finding mission.

“The commission will also examine the role played by police in dealing with incidents of violence at the three mines.”

